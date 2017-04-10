IHA to speak to Oliver Town Council tonight

Administrator Carl Meadows – South Okanagan General Hospital

“Osoyoos and Oliver have more than 15 general practitioners and physicians are having challenges staffing the Emergency Department (ER),” says Meadows

Some Osoyoos/Oliver doctors, according to the administrator, appear reluctant to participate in the ER rotation.

More than 90 percent of patients seen in the South Okanagan General ER are attached to doctors in the community and at least 70 percent of visitors to the emergency ward are treated for “non-urgent doctor-appointment” ailments.

(See earlier story) – Closure over the weekend averted)