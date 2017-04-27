IHA to meet Doctors in Oliver Monday

Interior Health will only say today that a meeting of the minds will take place Monday on the continuing crisis of emergency ward staffing at the SO General Hospital.
This in response to a published report in the Penticton Herald today:
“Interior Health is paying out-of-town doctors a $1,000-per-shift bonus to help keep the Oliver hospital’s emergency room open during the provincial election campaign, alleges the facility’s former chief of staff.
“It’s a scandal,” said Dr. Peter Entwistle, who resigned the position last month and is now running as an independent in Boundary-Similkameen.
He walked away from the post after eight years due to a lengthy list of concerns among local family doctors, who take turns working in the ER at South Okanagan General Hospital.
As a result of the dispute, Entwistle and others are working fewer weekend shifts at the hospital, leaving Interior Health with two choices: close the ER or hire doctors from out of town.”
