IHA road show

Chris Mazurkewich, President and CEO of Interior Health at South Okanagan General Hospital Friday meeting staff, local elected officials, supporters like Oliver Kiwanis and the Hospital Auxiliary (Thift Shop).

Topic – Regional Hospital District funding for a 1 million dollar reno project for the Emergency Ward (ER). Mazurkewich says it is a crazy notion to think that the local hospital would ever close with the amount of money being spent on its maintenance and upgrades.

Topic – Opiod crisis – how many deaths in the Okanagan sub region? – In 2008 only 9 – in 2017 126

Mazurkewich agrees this is a poisoning situation but people are still taking the basic opiod because they are addicted – not really a choice issue. One success story is that people utilizing mobile clinics have not died. The bulk of deaths are in a private home with people not wanting to go to the health system for help. “The crisis, Mazurkewich says, is taking a toll with police, fire fighters, ambulance personal and nurses – some are seeing the same people over and over – the problem is 4 times as bad – compared to two years ago.”

He says “are we doing enough”. We need a whole new approach and if I had all the answers I would implement them immediately.”

Topic – What has IHA done to improve SOGH and the spirit of the staff – enhanced security, working on a nursing protocol that could result in more staff – there is now a 75% occupancy rate – lack of beds appears not to be a issue. He hopes to see a union/management joint study at a board meeting next week. Once renovations are made to the ER then that will really help. There has not been an ER closure in 9 months and IHA+Victoria and local doctors still working on pay equity issues.