IHA admits it has failed to secure a deal with local doctors

Interior Health has been working closely with our physician group to secure coverage for these days, but so far have been unsuccessful. We will continue to seek physician coverage for these dates, and if we do secure coverage, we will advise the community via a further public notice.

South Okanagan General Hospital Emergency Department temporary service change

OLIVER/OSOYOOS – Residents are advised that due to limited physician availability at the South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) emergency department (ED), the ED will be closed on Sunday June 4 and overnight on Monday June 5.

Please take note of the following:

· The ED will close on June 4 at 8 a.m. and will reopen the next day at 8 a.m.

· The ED will close on June 5 at 6 p.m. and will reopen the next day at 8 a.m.

· The ED will remain open outside of these hours.

· Regular ED service will resume on Tuesday, June 6 at 8 a.m.

Interior Health regrets this interruption to our normal emergency department services. Residents should take note of the following if they require care when the emergency department is closed:

•In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

· Visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital.

· Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24 hour service), if you need help

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

***

ODN has contacted the Mayor of the Town of Osoyoos and the Mayor of Oliver for comment.

“Of course we are disappointed. We can keep talking to our MLA, IH officials and the medical staff. We need to continue to work together with all parties and find a solution so we can ensure 24 hour ER staff.”

Mayor Sue McKortoff