Update – arrested over night says RCMP

Penticton polixw searching for Floyd Baptiste Sr., age 42, who is wanted for domestic violence related offences.

Floyd Baptiste Sr., age 42, who is wanted for domestic related assault causing bodily harm, and breaching his bail conditions.

Baptiste Sr. is known to frequent the South Okanagan, and may currently be in the Oliver area.

Description: Aboriginal, heavy build, brown eyes, short brown hair.

Should anyone believe they know the whereabouts of Baptiste, they are encouraged to call 911, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477.

Due to the seriousness of the offences he has been charged with, Police do not recommend the public engage with him, and simply call 911.