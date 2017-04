….you made a comment, placed a classified ad in last 12 hours – you won’t find it here due to a major SPAM attack.

We are okay – refile your comment or ad.

What is a major SPAM attack? – hndreds and kndreds of phony comments from bots on the internet – (could be the Russians!!!)

Because each comment is moderated (reviewed) it is impossible to do that so all of them are eliminated.