Notice of Motion

“That staff be directed to create or amend Council Policy to ensure that all budgets for joint services

with the R.D.O.S. or other organizations be presented to Council at a regular meeting or Committee of

the Whole meeting for discussion,change (if necessary) and approval prior to submission to;or

adoption of said budgets by the R.D.O.S. or other organizations”

Signed Councillors Mattes and Doerr