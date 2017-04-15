“I was really surprised – honoured for sure by my company

“I had gone to a company award banquet in Montreal sitting with my regional boss from Calgary – the head honcos of the company were on the stage giving awards.”

” First I head stats that woke me up – they seemed to be talking to what Gallagher Lake Resort had accomplished.”

It was true – the company had recognized the incredible growth in occupancy at our resort – while still being small.”

Nestled under majestic Ponderosa pines, Gallagher Lake RV Resort is located north of the Town of Oliver.

Situated in the only recognized desert area in Canada, our immaculate and well maintained facilities combined with a private sandy beach and unparalleled weather makes this a vacation destination you won’t want to miss! The resort is open from May until the Thanksgiving weekend in October and is located 10 minutes from Oliver, and is close to both Penticton and Osoyoos.

Take advantage of our location in the wine capital of Canada! Tour and dine at local award winning wineries, enjoy hiking and biking trails a short distance away, or browse through the many outdoor fruit and vegetable stands. With something for everyone; experience why so many of our guests return year after year! ​​​​​​​​​

Jamie has been in a management position at six resorts in six different regions, including Hemlock Valley Ski Resort, Mount Seymour Resort, Nakiska Resort, and Hudson Bay Mountain Resort.

Jamie presently manages Gallagher Lake Resort (Parkridge Resorts) and is enjoying the largest growth for the resort from 9400 nights to 10,150 in 2015 and more than 11,700 in 2016.

Jamie sat in the position of the 2nd Vice at the Chamber of Commerce in the Town of Smithers and the position of President of the Chamber of Commerce on the East Shore of Kootenay Lake. He has recently been nominated to the Board of the British Columbia Camping and Lodging Association.

Cox has served on the board of the SO Chamber of Commerce as Vice President and Acting President – but recently resigned.