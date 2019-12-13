I have the names do you? December 13, 2019, 3:28 pm not sure the occasion but someone will tell us George Crucetti – just behind Ron Casorso How many Bill’s in this photo?
Comments
Richard Simmons Jr. says
Oliver fire dept. reunion, mid seventies, All former firemen at one time or another. Plus active members at the time. Some real legends in there. Including founders of the spring seminar and annual raffle to name a few.
Caroline Mattes says
Oliver Fire Department reunion I believe. I sent you this picture a few years ago. My father Joe Robinson. Bottom row. Second man on the left side.
Publisher: Thanks Caroline – was just digging around in my history file and found the pix. Brings back many a memory. Junior what is the year. Sr. looks young – top row is Dave Janzen and many others I could talk about – Chuck Harvey for one.