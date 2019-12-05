Hurry to help

The Bargain Store in Oliver is once again spearheading a Toy Drive to supplement the Knights of Columbus Christmas food hamper program.

The toys will be for kids of families in need who are also getting a food hamper. The final day of the Toy Drive will be this Saturday, December 7 at the Bargain Store.

Pictured are Bargain Store staffers Stacy and Lisa, and Knights Michael, Wayne and Vince. Thanks to all for providing a bit of joy this Christmas season!

Photo and story contributed by K of C – Oliver.