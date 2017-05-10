It finally feels like SPRING! Which means… it’s time for spring cleaning!

Right now, you can de-clutter AND support a great program for Tuc-El-Nuit school students at the same time. It’s time to Fill Up a trailer for MindUP!

Tuc-el-Nuit School is looking for donations of clothing, household goods, toys, books, etc. (virtually anything except food and furniture) by or before WEDNESDAY THIS WEEK.

These donations, which will hopefully fill to capacity the Big Brothers and Big Sisters trailer parked in our parking lot, will be sold to Value Village by the pound.

WHY?

For the past four years, Big Brothers and Big Sisters (Okanagan) has fully funded and presented an incredible empathy, self-awareness and self-regulation program called MindUP to students at Tuc-el-Nuit School. Designed to support brain function, personal success, friendships and resiliency, the 15 lessons focus the mind, sharpen the senses, and introduce concepts like perspective, choosing optimism, expressing gratitude, and performing acts of kindness. The kids love the role-play activities, hands-learning opportunities, and highly engaging presentation style. Teachers love developing new tools and ideas to support students’ mindful engagement.

MindUP is fully funded and presented by the Okanagan chapter of Big Brothers and Big Sisters. That said, it is a really expensive program for Big Brothers and Big Sisters to support. All proceeds from selling the donations in the Big Brothers and Big Sisters donation trailer will go towards supporting the MindUP program in our school.

Please leave your donations beside the donation trailer in the Tuc-el-Nuit school parking lot between now and Wednesday this week!

If you have multiple boxes for pickup (perhaps you just had a yard sale and need to get rid of the unsold items??) we’ll gladly come pick them up.

Contact Benita at mbbaerg@telus.net for more info.

Thank you for your support!