Human smuggling – near Oroville

OROVILLE, Wash. – A Canadian citizen faces federal charges in Spokane, accused of helping six people sneak into the United States from Canada.

Agents from the Spokane Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol first noticed something unusual on February 8th, when a remote camera spotted people walking south from Canada towards the U.S. east of Oroville, Washington. Another picture revealed a light-colored Ford pickup parked on the road on the U.S. side.

Documents identify the area, referred to as the Molson Dump, as “an extremely remote location that has been utilized in the past for illegal cross border activity.” Border Patrol agents found footprints in the snow, crossing the border.

Border Patrol agents searched nearby and saw the pickup driving down the road. They pulled over the driver, later identified as Muhammed Khan. Khan, a Canadian citizen, legally entered the U.S. the day before.

Agents saw five other people in the truck with him. Khan admitted to picking them on the side of the road.

Source: KXLY