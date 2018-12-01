How you can help

What is Highway to Healing

Although many groups, organizations and governmental programs provide much support for these families, including financial and residency support, there are still many costs families have to incur themselves. These costs can include fuel, meals, overnight stays before early morning appointments and many smaller expenses, such as parking, that add up over the period of an extended medical treatment.

Supporters of Highway to Healing realized the need existed to form a group under the Societies Act in 2014 and H2H is now a registered not for profit charity. With a volunteer working Board, our mission is to compassionately assist families in our community who have a child, 19 or under, requiring medical care that is not locally available. Highway to Healing’s purpose is to supplement community assistance and be prepared to provide support when travel for medical treatment is required.

The Society is also a comprehensive source of information about other organizations who are ready and willing to assist.

Our goal is to provide immediate and direct financial support to families; within 24 hours of a request we e-transfer funds. We do not require vast amounts of paperwork, and seek always to relieve the burden, not add to it. Ongoing support is provided as families complete treatment, yet must continue to travel for check ups and follow up appointments. Assistance can be one time, or ongoing over a period of time.

Fundraising includes soliciting donations from local service clubs and groups, corporate donations, an annual Ride to Provide and now an Annual fun golf tournament.

In 2017, the budget for the Society increased enough to be able to extend our service area beyond Oliver, to include families from Osoyoos and OK Falls.

Since inception, we have provided over $35,000 in support to more than 20 families.

Oliver Daily News – a proud sponsor of H2H