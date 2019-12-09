How will your home assessment look like?

Thompson Okanagan Region Property Assessments

Property assessment information is announced on an annual basis. Please note that 2020 Thompson Okanagan property information will be available on January 2, 2020. This information will be based on market values as of July 1, 2019.

The Thompson Okanagan Region services properties for a variety of communities including and surrounding Kelowna and Kamloops with offices in both locations.

Many soon-to-be released property assessments will show a moderating market, with more modest changes in property values compared to previous years based on trends in the real estate market as of July 1, 2019.

“We first saw signs of moderation during the 2019 property assessments,” says Assessor Tina Ireland.

“For 2020 assessments, we are seeing a continued ripple effect of a moderating market expanding across the province.”