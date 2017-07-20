How to reduce conflicts with wildlife – a primer for kids

WildSafeBC (a program owned and administered through the BC Conservation Foundation) has received funding from Telus in support of the WildSafeBC Junior Ranger Program.

The RDOS uses Junior Ranger Kits and materials at all outreach events. Kits are especially appreciated in the fall, when local RDOS Community Coordinator, Zoe Kirk is busy at local schools and youth clubs teaching students about reducing conflicts with wildlife through education, innovation and cooperation. The grant partnership with Telus reflects their social commitment, ‘Working together we can build stronger, healthier communities.’

“Activities that are fun and educational resonate with children,” says Kirk, “I am thankful to have the Junior Ranger Kits, as kids are excited to learn about sharing our ecosystem with wildlife through these fun-filled activities.”

Junior Ranger kids learn about managing wildlife attractants at home and while camping outdoors. Once familiar with the concepts, the children pledge to ‘keep wildlife wild and communities safe.’ For this new knowledge, they receive a JR membership card and a badge to wear along with stickers, educational colouring books, bookmarks, pencils, and temporary tattoos.

As with many programs local governments and other groups promote, adequate funding is always an issue. Grants from businesses like Telus contributes to the benefit of all the WildSafeBC programs throughout the Province.