How to end the year – snowpack levels up

Snowpack

Cool and wet weather through March has led to a significant increase in snowpack conditions across the province, with the biggest increases being observed in south and south-east BC. Provincially, snow basin indices trended closer to normal, with the provincial average for all April 1st snow measurements at 98% of normal. This has increased from the average of 85% for March 1st.

Snow basin indices for April 1st 2017 range from a low of 62% of normal in the Liard to a high of 123% of normal in the Lower Fraser (Table 1 and Figure 1). Below-normal snowpack (65-80%) is present in the Upper Fraser and Peace, and well below-normal (<65%) in the Stikine and Liard. Slightly elevated snowpacks (110-120%) are present in the West Kootenay, East Kootenay, Skagit and South Coast, and elevated (>120%) in the Lower Fraser. Other areas of the province have near-normal April 1st snow basin indices. The April 1st basin index for the entire Fraser Basin is 100% of normal.

Lowest – Liard zone at 62%

Highest – Lower Fraser at 123 %

Okanagan 105%

Similkameen 95%

Boundary 86%