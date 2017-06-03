How to Cut a Ribbon with $5.5 Million!

Take 3 cars, 3 old friends, course designer Jacques Villeneuve, engineer Trevor Seibert and Area 27 President Bill Drossos, have them race around the track and through the ribbon at around 200 miles per to the music of purring engines.

Press from around the world came to Area 27 with lots of questions for Trevor Seibert, Jacques Villeneuve and Bill Drossos.

Art on wheels that go fast . . . very fast

Chief Clarence Louie welcome the press and visitors to the Osoyoos Indian band land that went from a corn field to the biggest track of its kind west of Ontario. 70% of the construction crew are from the OIB and with the heat a special formula for the asphalt was needed and most material were sourced from the area.

Course designer Jacques Villeneuve, seen here in a ‘McLaren’, one of the most expensive cars in the world, says the land designed the track! He designed the course to have fun, go fast and become a better driver, even on the streets!