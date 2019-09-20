How much has been spent?

Penticton Herald:

As of February 2018, the RDOS estimated it had spent $400,000 studying the concept of a regional compost facility since 2013.

or lets reword that

Since 2013 – 6 years ago the Regional District has spent or will spend a half MILLION $$ studying one issue – where to locate a facility to compost some waste products… sewage products, anything compostable, vegetables, fruits, household kitchen food waste and commercial food waste products.

The most recent decision – a paltry $50,000.00 to study locations in Penticton (Campbell Mtn landfill, and Ok Falls landfill.) to serve most of the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen…… but not Oliver or Osoyoos.

Oliver has a RDOS managed landfill primarily for Area C and the Town of Oliver

The Town of Osoyoos has its own landfill.

Composting is really the last key in the recycling game. We all now recycle most waste products, paper/cardbroad, hard plastics, bottles, tins, soft plastics, foams, cans, soft drink containers – even building materials and demolition left overs.

BUT not compostibles. We will get there – hopefully soon. Find a site, manage the operations – let us all get to it and then examine – are we leading the world or just following the trends????