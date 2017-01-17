How cold was it?

We had no water Monday…. or all weekend for that matter, the waterline under Cactus Street is frozen and the town crews are trying to fix things but the ground is like concrete and the frost is down to the water line….. four feet. When the water line is directly under the road, traffic driving by pushes the frost down. Never a problem before until this prolonged cold period
Maybe we should go to Mexico for a month or so until the line thaws out.
Picture and story Dave Whalley
Comments
Dave Whalley says
Temporary water service was restored this afternoon, (Tuesday) Good job under difficult conditions by the town crew
Ken macrae says
Oh I know the feeling our water lines froze and burst not fun but Mexico does sound like fun