Housing at the “falls” officially opened today

Seniors in Okanagan Falls have more affordable home options

OKANAGAN FALLS – Twenty-six new homes are now available for seniors to live independently, affordably and connected to their community in Okanagan Falls.

“Independent, healthy and connected seniors are a key part of vibrant and resilient communities,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Seniors in our province should be able to stay in the communities they helped build, and these homes will provide these seniors in Okanagan Falls with the peace of mind that comes from living in an affordable home close to their friends and family.”

Located at 5081 8th Ave., South Skaha Place is a three-storey apartment building for seniors living independently. The building has 24 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units. South Skaha Place is in the heart of the village centre within walking distance of shopping centres, parks, medical services and transit.

“The regional district is proud to support this important housing project by waiving development cost charges and providing a grant-in-aid to be applied to development and building permit fees,” said Karla Kozakevich, chair of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).

The Province provided $5.9 million in funding for the project, as well as construction financing. The RDOS waived development cost charges and provided a property tax exemption for the next 10 years.

The South Skaha Housing Society will operate the building for renters age 55 and over. Rents range between $750 to $975 per month.