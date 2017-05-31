Clarification on some reports that are misinformed.

Oliver Daily News with an update on the new Hotel after a check with Town of Oliver staff.

Contrary to some misinformation out there.

INDOOR POOL included in 80 room 4 storey Coast Hotel with a small restaurant of 1200 square feet.

The pool enclosure – within the building – is listed as being 1700 square feet.

Parking spaces – there will be 110 (25 owned by the Town of Oliver) – they are the ones that exist on the property as it now.

They will be integrated.

If you have more questions – ODN will get to the bottom of it.

***

Further…..”the current parking spaces will not be incorporated into the design as I believe the entrance will go through that area, rather they will be providing 25 parking spaces for public use (the town will have tenure over them) within the design of their parking lot.” – Cathy Cowan, CAO Town of Oliver