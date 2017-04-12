Hospital scene of police action

On April 11th, 2017 at approximately 3:45 am Oliver RCMP were called to South Okanagan General Hospital after receiving a report of a male barricading himself inside the Hospital and causing damage to Hospital property. Upon police arrival the male fled on foot and was located a short time later by RCMP. The male was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to Penticton Hospital where he was examined by a Physician. The investigation continues and charges are being considered.