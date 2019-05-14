Hospital concerns

The Oliver Chronicle website says hospital ER will be closed Tuesday……
Two sites in Osoyoos say OOPS IH made a mistake and issued first a warning and then cancelled it.
ODN just took all the notices down.
We blame no one – but the confusion over what is happening and when the building will be renovated is ?????
I am often confused and concerned about our local hospital and its future. People call me an alarmist.
When the SO General Hospital was run by a local board of directors and the Province – no such problems existed.
The grounds were well maintained, the trustees heard from patients, nurses and doctor what needed to be fixed and it was done. I was a simpler time.
The world is changing and unfortunately – bean counters and PR people are running the hospital system and that is not a good idea.
One recommendation to IH – check and re-check before giving out warnings and false info…..
State a start date and a finish date on building projects rather then trying to garner “slaps on the back” on announcements that are sent to the trash bin for being – not well thought out.
Comments
Carolyn Tipler saysMay 14, 2019 at 11:17 am
Well said Mr. Publisher. I agree with you that the system of Union Boards of Health which were comprised of people from the area and the Province at the helm was far superior to what we have now.
Publisher: To clarify Carolyn – Union Boards of Health were regional in nature and dealt with PUBLIC health issues with the Medical Health Officer. Hospitals were run by a CEO hired by a Hospital Board of volunteers and appointees. The money arrangement on capital was the same 40 percent from the OS RHD (hospital district) and 60 percent provincial government.
Union Boards of Health had appointees from school board and municipal governments. I know as during an earlier NDP government I was both chair of the Union Board of Health and the OS RHD (circa (1991-1992)