Hospital concerns

The Oliver Chronicle website says hospital ER will be closed Tuesday……

Two sites in Osoyoos say OOPS IH made a mistake and issued first a warning and then cancelled it.

ODN just took all the notices down.

We blame no one – but the confusion over what is happening and when the building will be renovated is ?????

I am often confused and concerned about our local hospital and its future. People call me an alarmist.

When the SO General Hospital was run by a local board of directors and the Province – no such problems existed.

The grounds were well maintained, the trustees heard from patients, nurses and doctor what needed to be fixed and it was done. I was a simpler time.

The world is changing and unfortunately – bean counters and PR people are running the hospital system and that is not a good idea.

One recommendation to IH – check and re-check before giving out warnings and false info…..

State a start date and a finish date on building projects rather then trying to garner “slaps on the back” on announcements that are sent to the trash bin for being – not well thought out.