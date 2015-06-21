Horse Shot And Killed Upper McKinney Road In Oliver

“I was sent this photo by a friend who was up riding just off the road in the bush on upper McKinney Road in Oliver on June 16 when she came upon this dead horse who had been shot more than once and he obviously suffered greatly before his death. This is one of the free roaming horses of the area and is not the first horse that has been subjected to this abuse and it needs to stop, not to mention the danger to anyone riding horses in the area if shooting is going on.
If anyone has any information on who is responsible for these shootings please call the RCMP and share that information. O.A.T.S. Horse rescue is offering a $200.00 reward if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.” Submitted by Theresa Nolet
Comments
June Delitsikos says
It saddens me deeply, to hear about these horrific acts. I also live in the area, and have spent a great deal of time riding these wonderful hills. Why someone would want to harm or kill these beautiful creatures is beyond belief. If I was not so sickened by this act I would almost feel sorry for this disturbed person
Anna-Maria Robinson says
I live in this area too. I also ride in this area. To come across a herd of horses while out riding is always such a treat. They have never been a problem so why someone would kill any of them boggles my mind. They always disappear quickly into the forest if anyone approaches them too closely, so they are no threat to anyone. Whoever did this horrific thing is truly a sick person and needs help.
Kelly Wheeler says
I live in this area. For myself and many in the community the feral horses are a delight to watch on an almost daily basis. We are respectful of their needs and instincts. We understand that the horses were here before the area was developed.
Unfortunately, not all share the same view.
Sadly, in December 2014, 4 horses were shot and killed in a nearby area story archived on Global News Canada December 14, 2014
It’s heart-breaking how inhumane man”kind” can be.
On the flip slide of the coin, for the sake of the wild horses, certain true animal lovers have come to the aid of injured or starving animals and saved them from a long suffering death. Thank you to Teresa Nolet of Project Equus and CritterAid along with several others that I have been blessed to meet personally for your magnificent hearts.
Margitta Low says
What a cowardly act! If there is someone out there who knows who this is report them so they can get the mental health help that they need.
Neil Bousquet says
We love the South Okanagan’s feral horses and their offspring. In my view, they could play an attractive role in South Okanagan tourism but the travel & tourism “authorities” have yet to acknowledge or promote them.
Clearly only a demented coward would kill a defenseless wild horse. These people need to be stopped and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and the law of public opinion.
If you know who is responsible for these senseless, barbaric killings and you choose to remain silent – you are equally guilty! Shame on you!
Perhaps it’s time to fight back on behalf of these beautiful animals to generate greater public, corporate and government awareness of the problem, create innovative solutions and raise funds to ensure that their cowardly killers are found and prosecuted for their actions.
Betty Lou a Trimmer Bahnsen says
I agree this should. Be of great concern to everyone as this is a sign of a very troubled mind. The person needs to be caught before further and much worse occurs. I do hope there are some clues left at the site and if anyone knows the culprit they turn them in for treatment.
terry Crossie says
it is obviously some one who has a grudge on about the wild horses that frequent the black sage road area. there must be some one out there who has heard something , these types of individuals always like to brag, almost like their 15 minutes of fame. This person needs stopping right quick, the next step is he/she will start to focus their attentions to more animals and or people they are demented souls that need to be removed from our communities before it is to late and they go on a shooting spree.
Leann Parrent says
This is horrific! This is very disturbing behaviour!
We should all be very concerned!!! Sociopaths that kill and torture animals often move on to harming humans! You out there – get help!!!!!!
Pat Whalley says
Why would somebody do something like this? It takes a very troubled mind to find amusement in hurting an animal of any kind.