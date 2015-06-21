Horse Shot And Killed Upper McKinney Road In Oliver



“I was sent this photo by a friend who was up riding just off the road in the bush on upper McKinney Road in Oliver on June 16 when she came upon this dead horse who had been shot more than once and he obviously suffered greatly before his death. This is one of the free roaming horses of the area and is not the first horse that has been subjected to this abuse and it needs to stop, not to mention the danger to anyone riding horses in the area if shooting is going on.

If anyone has any information on who is responsible for these shootings please call the RCMP and share that information. O.A.T.S. Horse rescue is offering a $200.00 reward if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.” Submitted by Theresa Nolet