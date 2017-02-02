Hornets win league play

The SOSS Hornets had a slow start Wednesday versus Summerland as they were only able to outscore the rockets by 7 at the half. Midway through the 3 the Hornets defense and offense woke up as the hornets rushed out to a 27 point lead. Led by Manjot Dhaliwal who dropped 30. Shan Gill dropped 14 and Harshbir added 10. Sunny Sra grabbed 3 offensive rebounds in a row most which was huge the hornets got solid play from Tyson and Vishal.

All in all another good output as the hornets won their 2nd in a row and ended the league with a 6-0 record which allowed them to win the league for the 11th straight year. Way to go hornets. Keep it going.

Report submitted by Maurizio Basso