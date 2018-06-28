SO – West Kootenay – hopefuls for Conservative federal nomination

Neufeld is a realtor in Penticton – first to announce

Penticton city Councillor Helana Konanz is a former professional tennis player – endorsed today by Dan Albas, Rick Thorpe and Tom Siddon

History

In late 2013 Konanz announced she would run for the nomination as a Tory but quickly reversed her decision. She has served three terms on city council.

2015 election, Dick Cannings-NDP won the riding with 24,823 votes (37.3 per cent), Conservative-Neufeld was second at 19,871 (29.8) and Liberal Connie Densiuk a close third with 18,732 (28.1).

No Known Date for a meeting to chose a candidate.