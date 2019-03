I just happened to be at a four way stop near the Rec centre when four police were flying through several stop signs.

One suspect arrested at the top of Eastside Avenue at Bellevue Drive.

No word from police as yet.

A second report of an incident with an ambulance and four police cars at the Oliver Community Hall grounds this week.

A vehicle on fire near the High School/District Maintenance yard.

