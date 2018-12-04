Everyone knows how bad the fires and floods were in 2017 and 2018 across the Province of BC.

Whether 2017 was worse than 2018 or vice versa will depend on who you talk to and how they were impacted.

In both 2017 and 2018 Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue was tasked out to do evacuation alerts and evacuation orders, within the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen.

On Sunday December 2nd while 3 members of our team were in Kamloops for regional meetings, Emergency Management BC took the opportunity to recognize the SAR teams from the Central Region who provided contributions and support during the Seasonal Hazards Response of 2017.