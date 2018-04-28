Honourary Degrees from UBC

Anthony von Mandl, OC, OBC

An acclaimed business leader and entrepreneur, Anthony von Mandl has made it his life’s work to produce world-class wines in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley. Born in Vancouver, Von Mandl created his first venture—a wine importing business—at age 22 before playing a pioneering role in establishing the Okanagan’s wine industry in 1981 with his founding of Mission Hill Family Estate. The winery has grown to become one of the region’s largest and best-known, most recently being named Canadian Winery of the Year in 2016 for the sixth time. Von Mandl was a recipient of the Order of British Columbia in 2006 and was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2016. Von Mandl owns Checkmate Artisanal Winery in Oliver.

Stewart Phillip

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip is the president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs and the Chair of the Okanagan Nation Alliance. He has taken an active role in the defence of Aboriginal Title and Rights by supporting First Nations communities in need, and has been involved in numerous protests and lobbying movements at provincial and national levels. In October 2006, the Okanagan Nation, led by the Elders of the Penticton Indian Band, acknowledged his lifetime commitment to the defence of Indigenous Peoples’ Title and Rights by bestowing on him and his family the rare honour of the title of Grand Chief.