Honour to be bestowed

To Clarence Louie

The Freedom of the Municipality honours citizens for their outstanding contributions to the community. Mayor and Council will honor Chief Clarence Louie in recognition of his significant contribution to the development and growth of greater Oliver.

“This is the highest honour the municipality can give an individual,” said Mayor Ron Hovanes. “This award comes with recognition and thanks for the tremendous contribution that Chief Louie has made to our community.”

A ceremony is planned for September 15, 2017 at the Frank Venable Theatre Lobby. The ceremony is by invitation only, however please contact:

Diane Vaykovich at dvaykovich@oliver.ca for details

Those who hold the Freedom of the Municipality may vote in Oliver elections no matter where they live, and whether or not they own real estate in the Town.

There have only been 3 named in the history of the Town of Oliver and the decision must be unanimous amongst Council.

Past recipients –

Senator Ross Fitzpatrick

George Bowering, Canada’s Parliamentary Poet Laureate

Bill Barisoff, local MLA and Speaker of the Legislature