“Honest” man gets roadside suspension

Driver tells police he is drunk after he collides with a power pole knocking out power north of Oliver.
On November 19 at 9:10pm a man driving a Ford F250 pickup truck on Highway 97 at Island Road north of Oliver went off road, striking a power pole. The collision resulted in wires snapping which left power out in the area for approximately 3 hours.
When police arrived the honest 52 year old man from Osoyoos told police he was
drunk. A roadside alcohol screening test confirmed this and he was issued a 90 day driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act as well as had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.
The man was fortunate to not have received any serious injuries. It is even more fortunate he did not hurt any innocent bystanders. With all of the education out there on the risks of driving while impaired it is unfathomable we still have some people choosing to do so, putting theirs and others lives at risk, said Sgt Jason Bayda.
