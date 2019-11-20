“Honest” man gets roadside suspension

2019-11-20 10:02 PST

Driver tells police he is drunk after he collides with a power pole knocking out power north of Oliver.

On November 19 at 9:10pm a man driving a Ford F250 pickup truck on Highway 97 at Island Road north of Oliver went off road, striking a power pole. The collision resulted in wires snapping which left power out in the area for approximately 3 hours.

When police arrived the honest 52 year old man from Osoyoos told police he was drunk . A roadside alcohol screening test confirmed this and he was issued a 90 day driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act as well as had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.