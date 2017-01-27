Homicide victim identified

The 27 year old male found January 17th beside Willowbrook Road at White Lake has been identified as Dean Jefferey Gillette, of Kelowna.

On January 24th an autopsy was conducted and the pathologist confirmed the cause of Gillette’s death, was a gunshot wound.

The scene where his body was recovered is still secured, as the investigation into Gillette’s death remains active and ongoing.

The RCMP also continue to look into a truck fire on Highway 3A the night before and any connection that incident has to Gillette’s murder.

Gillette was the target of this homicide. No arrests have been made.

Investigators are working to determine Gillette’s movements the evening prior to, and the morning leading up to the time his body was discovered on Tuesday January 17th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.