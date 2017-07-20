Homes lost

Officials in the hardest-hit region of B.C. outlined this week – the impact of wildfires.

The Cariboo Regional District said 41 homes have been destroyed and more than 35,000 residents on about 13,000 parcels of land are under either evacuation orders or alerts.

Another eight homes were confirmed lost in the Central Okanagan region last weekend and almost three dozen mobile homes were destroyed when fire raced through the Boston Flats trailer park next to Cache Creek when the fires first flared up in early July.

