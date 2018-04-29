Homeowners at Tulameen ordered – out

Tulameen Area – EVACUATION ORDER

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has ordered an evacuation of 148 properties in the Tulameen area due to the immediate danger to life and safety as a result of flooding

For a list of directly impacted properties, see the information and map attached to this information release.

The Tulameen Fire Department is coordinating the evacuation. An Emergency Social Services (ESS) Reception Centre has been set up at Riverside Community Centre, 148 Old Hedley Road, Princeton.