Homeless man found dead in truck

Human Remains Found in Vehicle After Vehicle Fire

On November 13, 2018 at 142am, the Osoyoos RCMP were called to a fully engulfed Chevrolet S10 pickup truck fire at a residence on Nighthawk Drive in Osoyoos. Osoyoos fire department arrived shortly after police and put out the fire which had spread to a second vehicle. The fire was also spreading dangerously close to the house. A female who was the only occupant of the house was quickly removed to safety by the attending RCMP member. Once the fire was out, human remains were located in the back seat of the S10 pickup. The Osoyoos RCMP are aware a 54 year old homeless male did use this pickup truck to sleep in on a friend’s driveway and had been doing so for several months. Investigation to this point indicates the fire was accidental and not suspicious in nature. The matter has been turned over to the BC Coroner’s Service.