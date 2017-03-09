Home of Search and Rescue volunteer vandalized

On February 27th one of our members was a victim of a break and enter at their residence and lost many items of value. These items included some of his SAR gear including a red Mountain Equipment CO-OP jacket with our team crest on both shoulders and a reflective SEARCH AND RESCUE across the back.

As a precaution we are asking that if anybody is approached, whether at their home, business, or on the streets, by someone wearing an OOSAR jacket and asked to make a donation, or even if they can “search” your property for someone to please ask this person to see their EMBC identification card as a piece of ID to prove that this person is who they say they are. At this time Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue is not involved in any fundraising that would require us to be going door to door and we are not currently involved in any active searches.

Kyle Fossett

Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue