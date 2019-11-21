Holly Jolly Oliver sets holly-day mood

The Holly Jolly Oliver! concert will light up smiles on Sunday November 24. Local choirs, dancers, and musicians celebrate winter festivals and fun. The family-friendly event begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Venables Theatre. Admission is by cash donation, with proceeds going to the Oliver Food Bank. In addition, the event is a drop-off for food bank goods.

The Oliver Elementary Handbell Choir creates a winter mood in the Venables atrium, filling the space with sparkling tones. Jazz vocalist Bianca Berkland will entertain on piano during intermission.

New performers join Holly Jolly this year. Soul Funktion Dance Studio and Sparkle Dance Academy also strut their stuff. Expect a little bit of bhangra dance in the mix! The rafters will echo with the deep tones from the Okanagan Christian Men’s Chorus, including a Caribbean carol and some hillbilly gospel. Songstress Aimee Grice takes the stage with some heartfelt ballads. A duet from Pl@ss performs a “Snow” dance, with a surprise for the audience thrown in.

SOAP Theatre offers a sneak peek of “Bob’s Your Elf”, their upcoming Christmas comedy by Canadian Norm Foster. Part “Grinch”, part “Elf”, Bob gets an assignment from Santa to help him mend his grouchy ways.

Back by popular demand is country rock duo Rebel Luv. Tiny Toes from The Dance Studio of Oliver will delight anyone with a soft spot for pre-schoolers dancing. Gifted siblings Kelan and Laura Harty return to the piano, with an eclectic mix of tunes. JoAnn Turner performs a humorous reading (you try counting all the birds!). Holly Jolly wouldn’t be complete with Lori Martine conducting her two talented choirs. The Sage Valley Voices and OES Chorus open and close the concert

Everything wraps up with a rousing audience singalong of “Holly Jolly”. Children will receive goodie bags as they leave.

Holly Jolly Oliver! is produced and presented by the Oliver Community Arts Council. Grand piano courtesy of the South Okanagan Concert Society and Marley dance flooring courtesy of the Oliver Community Theatre Society.