Hogan’s heros – a 6 week story not heard around the world

pictured left to right

Corinne, Nina, Becky, Michelle, Janice, Karen, Shelby, Aimie, Eisa

The entertainers: six weeks old pups – French Bulldogs

9 babies – 5 ladies ready to move into a new life

Hogan and Bunny – parents but in an untimely fashion – mother died shortly after litter born

Will be placed for adoption in next two weeks – but not all placed.

Publisher has visited the pups for 6 weeks and cannot accurately describe the devotion of Becky, Karen and the many midwives – some present, some not named that had part in raising a pup, yes pee, yes poop, yes a bottle, yes love, yes comfort, yes an attempt to make the litter believe mother was still there……..

Granpa Danny for his patience.

Some facts

owner Karen

recent daycare home – owner Corinne – the aunt

principal care giver and boss of all puppies – Becky

Midwives: Nina and Michelle

Helpers: Shelby, Eisa, and Janice

Guest: Aimie

Photographer: Jack