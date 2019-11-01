Hogan’s heros – a 6 week story not heard around the world

pictured left to right
Corinne, Nina, Becky, Michelle, Janice, Karen, Shelby, Aimie, Eisa
The entertainers: six weeks old pups – French Bulldogs
9 babies – 5 ladies ready to move into a new life
Hogan and Bunny – parents but in an untimely fashion – mother died shortly after litter born
Will be placed for adoption in next two weeks – but not all placed.
Publisher has visited the pups for 6 weeks and cannot accurately describe the devotion of Becky, Karen and the many midwives – some present, some not named that had part in raising a pup, yes pee, yes poop, yes a bottle, yes love, yes comfort, yes an attempt to make the litter believe mother was still there……..
Granpa Danny for his patience.
Some facts
owner Karen
recent daycare home – owner Corinne – the aunt
principal care giver and boss of all puppies – Becky
Midwives: Nina and Michelle
Helpers: Shelby, Eisa, and Janice
Guest: Aimie
Photographer: Jack
