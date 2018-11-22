Ho-ho- Holly Jolly Sunday

Oliver celebrates with song and dance

With a ho-ho-ho, the Holly Jolly Oliver! concert sets a merry mood on Sunday November 25. Local talent performing songs and dances from around the world will celebrate the season. The family-friendly event begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Venables Theatre. Admission is by cash donation, with all proceeds going to the Oliver Food Bank. In addition, canned and dry goods will be accepted for the local food bank.

As the audience enters the Venables atrium, the costumed Sage Valley Voices choir will serenade from the spiral staircase. Onstage, special guests from Ballet Kelowna perform dances from the Nutcracker: the entrancing Sugarplum Fairy Waltz and the romantic Grand Pas de Deux.

Gifted Kelan and Laura Harty each perform several selections at the piano, including a uniquely Australian Christmas song, and a hummable tune from The Grinch.

Things heat up Bollywood-style when the OES Bhangra dancers grace the stage. The Mad Hatters (Milan Starcic and Sandra Tanemura) keep it Caribbean-warm with Feliz Navidad.

A special red-suited gentleman arrives from the North Pole in time for the intermission. Cameras are welcome for those wishing to snap a selfie with the grand old elfie. In celebration, handbells make the rafters ring in the Venables atrium.

A concession of warm beverages and snacks will be available.

In the second half, SOAP Theatre tantalizes with a preview of their Christmas classic, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, performed as a 1940s radio studio broadcast. Park Drive duo, Bart Thomas and Nicole Kreisel, will perform a lovely meditative medley before the high energy Oliver Dance Studio and OES Choir crank up the fun.

Everything wraps up with an rousing audience singalong. Children will receive goodie bags at the conclusion of the concert.



Holly Jolly Oliver!

is produced and presented by the Oliver Community Arts Council

Grand piano courtesy of the South Okanagan Concert Society and

Marley dance flooring courtesy of the Oliver Community Theatre Society

Oliver Daily News – proud sponsor of Holly Jolly Oliver and a Business Member of OCAC