Hitching Post gone

Hedley volunteer fire fighters responded to a call at 2:24 am to Scott Avenue and White Street

Fire destroyed a historic restaurant

The Hitching Post burned quickly to the ground after a fire broke out overnight.

No known injuries by EMS called and Osoyoos car dispatched to Hedley as a back up

The Hitching Post Restaurant building was one of the first permanent structures in Hedley. It was built by L.W. Shatford and opened in May of 1903 as a one story building. It was quickly doubled in size with a second story being added. The second floor was used as a Masonic dance hall. Old Timers tell tales of dancing until 4 am and knocking all the glassware off the store shelves below despite the 8” x 8” posts used to stabilize it.

Some info and picture from Castanet

;