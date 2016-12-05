History of skiing in the South Okanagan

Willi Tenning, Irene Fairweather, and Alfred Gruhl in the early 70’s.

Paul Fairweather photo.

The two most notable skiing pioneers in the South Okanagan were orchardist Alfred Gruhl and Osoyoos Packing house mechanic Willi Tenning. They were part of the exploration and start up of various small ski areas in the valley and on Anarchist Mountain. Alfred was my teacher when Borderline Ski Club operated a ski hill on Hedlund’s Ranch in Bridesville. Their wives were not skiers – Willi’s wife Laney was well know as the librarian in Osoyoos for decades, and Suse Gruhl was known for her weaving. My cousins and I have some treasured pieces of her work in our homes.

New photo taken this weekend by Willi’s grandson Gary McBryde, and the skier is Willi’s great granddaughter Mia.

Submitted by Sandra Smith