History of skiing in the South Okanagan

Willi Tenning, Irene Fairweather, and Alfred Gruhl in the early 70’s.
Paul Fairweather photo.
The two most notable skiing pioneers in the South Okanagan were orchardist Alfred Gruhl and Osoyoos Packing house mechanic Willi Tenning. They were part of the exploration and start up of various small ski areas in the valley and on Anarchist Mountain. Alfred was my teacher when Borderline Ski Club operated a ski hill on Hedlund’s Ranch in Bridesville. Their wives were not skiers – Willi’s wife Laney was well know as the librarian in Osoyoos for decades, and Suse Gruhl was known for her weaving. My cousins and I have some treasured pieces of her work in our homes.
New photo taken this weekend by Willi’s grandson Gary McBryde, and the skier is Willi’s great granddaughter Mia.
Submitted by Sandra Smith
Comments
Uwe-Karsten Krickhahn says
Nice to hear about the Gruhl’s. Her mother, Tony Schauss was a friend of the family going back well over 100 years. They originally came from Ludwigslust Mecklenburg. Lived on Mauerstraße. Tony Schauss’s father was a well known artist in the area. A portrait by him had a prominent in their two houses in Osoyoos.
Sandra Smith says
They were special people Brandt. One of Alfred’s paintings was on display in the lodge at Baldy – was taken down during painting of the lodge, but hopefully will be back up shortly. In the early days, Suse would weave rags into seat covers for the benches at the old Borderline Club House. When Alf quit skiing, he gave me his last pair of skis – safely stored in my home until a suitable display can be arranged.
Brandt Leinor says
Interesting how lives intersect. Alfred and Susi were family friends of my folks and most trips from Summerland to the south Okanagan meant a social visit to the the Gruhls. I remember the weaving. I have not heard those names for many years.