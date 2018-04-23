Historic marker needed for Testalinda

Oliver Mayor Ron Hovanes says the site of “Testalinda” School should be marked with a sign and recognition of an era of rural Oliver’s history.

Hovanes says “my mother in law Yvonne Moore (Venables) went to school there with a lot of other pioneers”.

The site of the school is near Rd 18 – west side – north of pump house and close to the former “Jim Argue” property.

The Mayor says he will work with Regional District rep Terry Schafer and provincial ministries to accomplish this goal.