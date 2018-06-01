Hiring Fair today for Oliver’s New Hotel

Hiring Fair for the new Coast Hotel, open for business in July 2018 on Friday June 1 1-3pm at WorkBC/Open Door Group

Come meet the General Manager and get an interview on site! Looking to hire for both Oliver and Osoyoos locations:

Front desk

Head housekeeper

Housekeeping

Laundry

Maintenance

Breakfast Bar Attendant

Bring your resume and stop by the Work BC Open Door Group offices 201-291 Fairview Rd

Mundi Hotel Enterprises began building the 80-room Coast Hotel on Station Street in November. It should open July 1st.

Hotel president Ron Mundi said the company also purchased the Coast Hotel in Osoyoos on May 1, located about 20 kilometres away.

The Osoyoos Coast Hotel has been closed since May 10 due to flooding from rising Lake, and Mundi says it will likely reopen in early July — about a week after the expected grand opening at the Oliver Coast Hotel.

“Kind of bad luck from mother nature… Lots of clean up needs to be done,” Mundi said

Photos by Oliver Daily News

Some files from Castanet