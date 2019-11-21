Dr. Tim Bell, a surgeon at Penticton Regional Hospital, stands in front of a specialized hip surgery table. The 2019 Tree of Dreams campaign by the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is raising funds for a second hip surgery table, along with other key pieces of medical equipment required at PRH.

This year, a separate campaign was launched for residents in Oliver and Osoyoos to donate towards an upgrade of South Okanagan General Hospital.

For more information, contact the SOS Medical Foundation at 250-492-9027 or visit their website Sosmedicalfoundation.com.