Highway to Healing – Golf tourney July 14th

Another year, another plan!

The Highway to Healing Support Society has big plans for 2018. At it’s AGM earlier this month, the Board elected two new members to its ranks; Tracy MacFadden joins the Board bringing with her a passion for community and a firm desire to ensure families are able to access the care they need for their ill or injured child. Long time community member and active volunteer Russell Work also joins the Board; Russell is a familiar face in Oliver, he is a member of the Oliver Rotary Club and volunteers in numerous events throughout the year. He brings a fresh perspective to our ranks.

With its announcement in 2017 to expand services to include Osoyoos, Oliver and OK Falls, the Board sees the need to continue to build on its fundraising efforts. A golf tournament is planned for July 14th at Fairview golf club this year, and the Board is looking forward to continuing its successful Ride to Provide on June 10th. Community support for The Ride has been great, and the board is confident that golfers will unite around the cause and enjoy a great day of golf this summer.

The Board wishes to thank with utmost sincerity Cindy Gosling and Jim Cade; retiring board members. Both of these outstanding people worked hard at supporting the Society as we grew from an initiative of the Rotary Club of Oliver into our own Registered Non-Profit Society. Growth requires effort, and both Cindy and Jim were instrumental in creating what we consider to be a sustainable and much needed charity