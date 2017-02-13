Highly visible lot to be developed at the “Falls”

Location:

West of Highway 97 – north of Harleywood in old corn field (land not in ALR)

1830 and 1816 Alba Rd.

With water and improved sewer service now available push is on for housing.

OK Falls RV Resort Ltd.

Owners and agent seeking permission from RDOS Area D Area Planning Commission and Regional Board for OCP and Zoning bylaw amendments to allow for a 66 strata lots to provide needed family affordable housing.

The request would allow for a duplex on a parcel of 670 sq meters. The site is 4 ha on a lot sloping toward the river. One of the main concerns would be access from Highway 97 and safety issues. The subdivision would need Ministry of Highways approval.