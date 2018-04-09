High Water Table Causing Construction Delays

Substantially completing infrastructure upgrades on Fairview Road is not progressing as originally planned due to the high water table. The construction contractors introduced the use of dewatering equipment to reduce the amount of water at the excavation site. Unfortunately backfilling and excavating the wet fill at the site each day has slowed construction progress on Fairview Road. It has been observed that the volume of water flowing in the river channel increased significantly over the weekend.

Effective April 7, 2018 the excavation site on Fairview Road will be left open 24 hours which will reduce Fairview Road at Station Street to single lane traffic only. Temporary traffic lights will be put in place on either side of the construction area to control traffic flow. To ensure public safety, concrete roadside barriers and fencing along the sidewalk will be installed along the construction site.

We thank residents for their patience during this infrastructure improvement project. Please plan for delays when traveling north/south at Fairview Road, and help support the local businesses during this project.