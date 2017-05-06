High water bring the need for sand bags

This morning a call to the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department to help fill and distribute sand bags to people who have homes and buildings at risk.

My first visit was to the foot of Road 15 where a farmer had a lot of water on the bottom toe of his farm, a pump house and out buildings. He had called 911 for help.

I tracked back from Rd 14 on the ditch and found no breach – the source of the water likely a leak from Testalinda Creek outfall near the river.

I then re-checked flooding north of Road 9 – a river (Tinhorn Creek) still running through the packing house but better control of water to the home to the east.

Then off to look at Wolf Cub Creek high up but could not find the location from a picture published yesterday.

Then to the Public Works Yard, the firehall – back to Road 5 and up to Ernie Dumais’s to find that Fairview Rd closed to all traffic – culverts over flowing above and a lot of gravel sand and mud on the road.