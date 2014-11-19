High level report to BC government makes park recommendation

Select Standing Committee on
Finance and Government Services
November 2014
Chair – MLA Dan Ashton
South Okanagan Similkameen National Park
Support was expressed during the consultations for the creation of a National Park Reserve in the South Okanagan-Lower Similkameen region, which has been described as one of the most important ecosystems in the world and home to nearly 60 federally-listed endangered species. The proposed national park, which is supported by the federal government and requires provincial support to proceed, has been the subject of feasibility studies and local consultations.
Several groups, including the South Okanagan Similkameen National Park Network, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society – BC Chapter, and the Greater Westside Board of Trade and South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce, voiced support for the project in their submissions to the Committee. The potential economic benefits of the proposed park were cited as including new jobs, tourism, First Nations opportunities, and economic diversification. They also stated that the cost of establishing the park would be borne by the federal government.
Recommendation 56.
Work with the federal government and local stakeholders to assess the feasibility of and support for the establishment of a new national park in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.
Comments
Greg Sinnett says
Thor Manson says
Okay Mr. Mattes: Now you want to debate the reliability/validity of randomly conducted surveys? I’m fine with that as it is something I actually do know something about having done some postgraduate study in this area. Please be assured I am not setting myself up to be some kind of ” know it all “. As I have already stated that there are aspects of this debate I have limited knowledge about.
First of all, in my previous e-mail I clearly stated that the South Okanagan Similkameen National Park Network is a network of citizens who are advocating for the establishment of a national park in our region. I don’t recall your saying whether any of your statements emanate from any organization opposed to the park or, are strictly your personal opinions??
In reference to the surveys commissioned firstly through Parks Canada and more latterly by the above network, you should understand that it is critical to these organizations that such public opinion surveys are conducted to the highest standards. You can imagine the backlash if it could be shown that either organization somehow manipulated the results to their benefit.
In statistical analysis it is very important that the question(s)/surveys framed are both statistically valid and reliable. It would be inconceivable that the survey would be constructed in any other way. The reputation of the surveying institutions would be completely called into question if they followed anything but accepted methodology. If you Googled McAllister Opinion Research, for example, you would see that they are a world leader in conducting such surveys.
As far as the sample size is concerned, in a perfect world, every household in the area affected by the establishment of the National Park would have been contacted. However no one conducts public opinion surveys like this for one reason. It is too expensive. There are a number of mathematical formulas that can be followed to determine what is an acceptable number of people/households to contact to construct a survey that is both statistically valid and reliable. As a result, these are the numbers that both you and I are looking at, that, for whatever reason, you choose not to accept. Incidentally, both of the above mentioned surveys were conducted in the local area. To be fair whenever you conduct these kind of surveys there is always a margin of error usually between 1% and 4%.
Ultimately, as I, and others have stated, the best way to judge public opinion is through a referendum. Only one problem. Who is going to pay for it?
Thor Manson
Jim Bowering says
@Kevin Tomlin.
You say we need a vote. That means we need a thorough investigation and discussion first. Isn’t that what’s being proposed? I still don’t get why it makes people so angry?
Publisher: I think there has been a lot of discussion, fact finding and answers to questions. But in the end – sides have taken a position that they won’t or can’t change. Many issues in life where education doesn’t help.
Elsewhere the Yes side is accused of having a website with only positive information. Really – so the NO side has a site where it talks to all the benefits TOO.
The poll is complete as unscientific as it is with about 60 percent Yes and 40 percent NO. If we ever have a vote it should be based on the park boundary area and a 5 mile interface. All governments – RDOS, Native and Municipal should approve the purpose of a vote and endorse the result.
Mark Mattes says
Thanks for the insight Thor. I still would like to make the point that this website that you refer to is all about the yes side. Lets face it they will never put the negative information on their site and just as I said before it took 8 years for them to get a favourable ratio. How did they do that, was it by increasing the catchment area to find more yes responders? They did a phone poll of 405 people, out of (just a guess here) 20,000 that live in the communities surounding Kobau. Not sure if that could be construed as scientific results. Is that .002% or is my math wrong? Even if it is .02 % that would mean there were very few people consulted either way. Was the question on the phone poll a concise yes or no, or was it like some of the other polls I have seen where no matter how you answer you are in favour of something? The yes side will post and have you believe what THEY want on their web site and nothing else. How about an independent viewpoint where the true fact are displayed not THEIR opinion. That is just the problem you read THEIR website and you take it as all being fact without considering the motive. If you read it in the newspaper (or website) it must be true, right? After all the wouldn’t lie to us, no,but they will only show you what they want you to believe.
Kevin tomlin says
To respond to Jim bowering the reason why the anti park people sound angry is because the pro park people keep saying that it is majority yes vote when reality says that we have not really had a vote and there is a lot of users that are saying no ,as I have said before the world is run but those who show up .the users of these mountains we love and use are working ,the yes park people are majority retired so have the time to show up. If the officials that are supporting the park would go into the hills and look around they would see that we have looked after what we have ,there is always a few bad eggs in the mix , but the real users of this land help protect it from the few bad ones .we don’t need a park to look after what we have , we need users to look after it thanks jack for allowing us to voice our opinions
Martin Scott says
I did not get up in the proposed park area much when I was raising my kids here (I’m not a hunter or ATV rider), aside from a few drives along the Kobeau road, but I do wish we had better safe access and more education/information about the types of plants/birds that are unique to the region. I’d love to take the grandkids for a tour when they’re old enough. The last time I drove up there, I really noticed the cattle had done a lot of damage to the ground and natural grasses. I’m worried that without official protection, this land will continue to degrade and face development pressure. I don’t know anything about official jobs, but this would surely be a major boost to our reputation as an international tourist destination – wine country, national park, lakes, beautiful rivers etc? It would help me convince some old friends come to the region! When I travel to other regions, I always almost look for that big green patch on the map that designates a park, I’m rarely disappointed by these protected regions.
Thor Manson says
Note to Publisher: I can assure you the so called ” Main Players ” on the Yes side of the equation have conceded nothing to those who are opposed.
Some of us write letters to the editor of our local newspapers to keep the debate going. Others quietly work the corridors of power to ensure that we continue to have more of the type of announcements made by Parliamentary Secretary Dan Ashton the other day. From the other side, I don’t believe we have heard much on this topic here recently from our local MLA. Perhaps she is re-considering her options, or more likely, she too, is working those corridors to advance the cause of those who are opposed to the National Park. Who knows? All part of the process.
Thor Manson
Kathy Malmberg says
I LOVE Mickey Spillett’s response.
I would like to know what these supposedly newly created jobs would be and who would get them.
I don’t believe that there would be 500+ jobs created.
What would be different that would encourage more people to come here?
Are the majority of the park proponents people who did not grow up here or people who never actually go out and enjoy our beautiful surroundings?
What exactly has to be done to ESTABLISH a park?
What exactly has to be done to ESTABLISH a park?
I think I shall re-read the No and Yes comments and decide who could calmly debate the issue by using reason and facts.
The BC government wants to consult with stakeholders and we hope that happens soon. Once a process like that takes place – they might move on to a higher level. Should Ottawa and Victoria re-engage – that’s the important question. All the rest are academic.
Jim Bowering says
The trend continues. In general, those in favor of a park (or discussions, at least) sound calm and hopeful, while those opposed sound angry and sarcastic. This is not universal. There are exceptions, of course. It’s just what I perceive to be a trend. I hope it doesn’t represent the true nature of everyone opposed to parks.
Don’t be angry. Can we talk?
Thor Manson says
Hello Mr Mattes: I would be the first to admit I don’t have all the answers related to the establishment of a National Park in our region. Since you asked, amongst others, I often access the website sponsored by the South Okanagan Similkameen National Park Network for facts and figures. I would encourage anyone engaged in the discussion to Google it. The Network is obviously composed of citizens who are in favour of the establishment of the park, so you won’t see any NO National Park signs here! Nevertheless, if I am referencing information from this site, I try to stick elements that are actual facts, not opinions.
I am not an economist, so I will not weigh in on the various studies that demonstrate the positive economic benefits of having a National Park in your neighbourhood. Some are referenced in the aforementioned site.
I am not personally aware of any National Park that has ” shut its doors ” leaving the community to pick up the operating costs. They are always long term stewards of the land who also happen to provide employment opportunities to those living in the area, or who relocate here because of the park.
For those who somehow believe there might be a benefit in establishing some kind of provincial protection as opposed to a National Park there is, however, a rather compelling sets of facts that compares the two forms of park on this website. Check out ” Why a National Park “.
Thor Manson
Mikie Spillett says
I love how everyone thinks that people that ride ATVs are all a bunch of punks, some of us are not able, due to health reasons, to walk or hike out in the forest by our own means, and our only means of getting up there are with motorized vehicles. We are all naturalists, the people I rode with, and we all clean up our garbage refurbish campfire areas and love our environment. We spend family and friend times fishing in the lakes and pay for fishing licenses and respect the limits. Where will we go when the park is in? In Quebec they have trails that you pay once a year to ride in the parks with cabins set nicely apart where people can stop and have a nice hot chocolate or warm yourself by the fire and a club you can join and there is actually very reasonably priced insurance for your ATVs and everyone has it. They have no issues and the fees collected are reused to take care of the trails and hire people to ride the trails and keep an eye on things. Everyone who signs up has their information recorded and their trails are enjoyed by hundreds, they also have rallies which at times have about 400 people and they have a big dinner and dance in the forest. The funny part is, I have been to them and everyone is in bed at 9 o’clock after a fun filled day and the anticipation of the next day! No problems and no fights! I grew up being taught how to respect our earth and have lived in National Park areas. Who gets the jobs? Usually NOT the locals unless you have a conservation certificate or the prescribed education and where does the money go?? Provincial, hmmmm, I think if you have lived in a National Park area you may understand what my concerns are. I believe in the preservation of wildlife and our planet but not in another BIG expense to our province, why not start a group to help take care of what we have if you are out in the forest and you find someone disrespecting what we enjoy perhaps if you feel so strongly there are uncaring and disrespectful individuals you can use your cell phone and take a photo and report them. Where is there an opportunity to just be free and and have fun? If you really cared we could all do something about it without THE GOVERNMENT always being the center of things, how about helping out the homeless or spending more money on Paying another teacher in each school system to teach Foxfire, or wilderness survival and environment preservation and respect for all of our future children to be a part of a bigger picture!!!! That’s where the government can help our environement, if you’re gonna SPEND our money do it locally and make a bigger impact? Just my thoughts, I do NOT support the National Park unless there is MORE information on the BENEFITS it would provide our LOCAL community and our children, and our children’s children futures and opportunities.
Publisher: “everyone thinks” – as in one way. Don’t think so. Yes your questions should be answered. I don’t see the main players either reading this or showing respect for those that do have real questions. Think they might have moved on to other battlegrounds because they know they have lost this one to the NO side. And yes I can read my own poll.
The only real poll is an official referendum.
Brandt Leinor says
I am curious to know if running a Provincial or National Park is a net zero operation, profitable or worst case, a money drain. I have been camping at many Provincial Parks throughout this region and from what I have seen some parks are experiencing staff cutbacks and a change of the nature of how they function from day to day.
Mark Mattes says
Thanks Thor for clearing that up. Just wondering where you got that information? There was a span of 8 years to garner that support and I did say that at the time of the original proposal there was little support. Like I asked before ” how do you cook a frog?” Just in case you and others are not aware of the answer ….. You put it in a pan of very cold water so it cannot jump out, warm the water slowly so it does not get uncomfortable. The frog will then stay in the water as it warms up to the point that it will begin to cook and then it will be too late for it to get out. Just as I said before, when the original proposal was brought forward there was much more opposition. They even revamped the proposal to make it more pleasing to user groups ( the area was much larger than currently proposed) Whether for or against the park we will all end up cooked and incapable of protesting what is done to us not for us. Being that you have all the facts and figures maybe you could share with us the economic benefits that other communities next to national parks have enjoyed. One thing I would like to point out to those that didn’t read it, the statement by Mr Ashton clearly states ” the cost of ESTABLISHING the park will be borne by the federal government”. What happens after that? When the funding runs out, will the local communities be on the hook for the running of the park, much like the running of the Venables Theater that now burdens us with higher taxes.
Darren Bjornson says
I can’t believe there has to be study , it’s a no brainer.
Think about the thousands of visitors coming and staying
At our many hotels in town , not to mention the hundreds
Of jobs it will create. We must keep the fishermen at bay
And keep noise pollution down from those pesky
Atv’s right ? Just think how tall the grass will
Get up there, there won’t be any chance of forest fires right?
Of course we should listen to these outta town politicians , they have
Our best interest at heart don’t they ? Look at the former one from
Osoyoos who brought it up again at the ubcm , he’s a stand up guy isn’t he ?
And finally , all the revenue collected will surely not go to the Feds I’m sure.
Publisher: You caught me on the first couple of lines Darren – don’t hold back now.
Kevin tomlin says
If people in naramata are so in favor of a park then let’s put it there
Harry Nielsen says
I understand that the request is that the Province and that all concerned be involved in the investigation in greater depth so a reasonable decision can be made as whether a National Park should be formed . It not seem a lot to ask of any Harry
Frank and Margaret Focken, 3034 Debeck Road, Naramata, B.C. says
We are very pleased that there is renewed interest for the S.O. Similkameen National Park and especially pleased that the provincial Government is now considering supporting this Park. We continue to be very much in favour of the National Park here in the South Okanagan/Similkameen.
Frank & Margaret Focken.
Publisher: To be fair the Provincial Government stop further talks. A committee with a chair in the SO Okanagan recommends further discussions and consultation. I still see no support from Victoria which appears at time to be in another world.
Thor Manson says
Well, it doesn’t take long for a news item that garners major attention to be knocked off the main page of the ODN: ” 13 responses to Leap Forward for National Park.” I do, however, understand the sequential ordering of stories in this publication.
In response to Mr.Mattes’ explaination of Mr. Sabyan’s statement that alludes to the supposed lack of support for the establishment of a National Park in our region, he refers to the time period 15 years ago when the park proposal was initially tabled. There is no question, that, since that time, support for the establishment of the park has increased dramatically.
There has been a number of calls recently for a referendum on the issue, and, I for one, would not be opposed to this. However, it would not be true to say the public has not been consulted over time.
In 2007 Parks Canada commissioned a survey of LOCAL residents to gauge the amount of support for the establishment of the park. Approximately 30% were in favour, approx. 20% opposed, with the balance either being neutral to the idea, not knowing or needing more information, ( the latter being 27% ).
In 2010, after much more information was published about the proposed park, and the ongoing negotiations, a random telephone survey by McAlllister Opinion Research was conducted with 405 Okanagan/Similkameen residents. 63% of the respondents were in favour of protecting a portion of the region in a National Park, with 26% opposed. As I previously stated with the increasing number of organizations, individuals, and politicians, ( of all stripes ), calling for, at least, the reestablishment of talks amongst all the parties, it seems clear to me what direction we are heading.
If a referendum is the answer, let’s get it done.
Thor Manson