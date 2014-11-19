High level report to BC government makes park recommendation

Select Standing Committee on

Finance and Government Services

November 2014

Chair – MLA Dan Ashton

South Okanagan Similkameen National Park

Support was expressed during the consultations for the creation of a National Park Reserve in the South Okanagan-Lower Similkameen region, which has been described as one of the most important ecosystems in the world and home to nearly 60 federally-listed endangered species. The proposed national park, which is supported by the federal government and requires provincial support to proceed, has been the subject of feasibility studies and local consultations.

Several groups, including the South Okanagan Similkameen National Park Network, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society – BC Chapter, and the Greater Westside Board of Trade and South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce, voiced support for the project in their submissions to the Committee. The potential economic benefits of the proposed park were cited as including new jobs, tourism, First Nations opportunities, and economic diversification. They also stated that the cost of establishing the park would be borne by the federal government.

Recommendation 56.

Work with the federal government and local stakeholders to assess the feasibility of and support for the establishment of a new national park in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.