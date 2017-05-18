Hester Creek gets recognition for continuing support of Oliver school

Hester Creek Estate Winery Awarded for its Continued Support of Oliver Elementary School

Oliver, B.C. – A relationship that began in 2012 has just been rewarded by the BC Principals and Vice Principals Association (BCPVPA). Hester Creek Estate Winery commenced working with Oliver Elementary School over 5 years ago to support their Farm to School Salad Bar program. Twice a week between October and May, students are treated to lunch made with ingredients from local farms, including plenty of fresh, seasonal vegetables. “It’s a terrific program, one that we’re very proud to support,” says Mark Sheridan, President of Hester Creek Estate Winery. “It promotes the use of ingredients from our local agricultural community as well as healthy eating. Sustainability is one of our core values, and a commitment to sustainability means more than supporting locals now, it’s also about supporting the next generation that will keep agricultural traditions of this little town alive.”

Since 2012 the winery has made an annual donation of $11,000 in addition to the donations from their annual Garlic Festival, now going into its 6th year. To date, over $65,000 has been given to the school to run their program. Oliver Elementary School Principal, Karen Sinclair, nominated the winery for a Partnership Award through the BCPVPA. This award recognizes the valuable support provided to principals, vice-principals, teachers, and students by individuals or organizations who share their time, energy and expertise to support schools. Hester Creek Estate Winery President, Mark Sheridan, graciously accepted the award for its community support at a ceremony in Richmond on May 12th.

Photo above: BCPVPA President Kevin Reimer, Hester Creek President Mark Sheridan and Oliver Elementary School Principal Karen Sinclair.